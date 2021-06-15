Pakistan is my second home,says Ambassador Ali Alizada

Says he will be leaving Pakistan with a heavy heart; Pakistan’s support during war with Armenia unprecedented. Relations between two countries further cemented during Ambassador Alizada’s time: Zafar Bakhtawari

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said ‘we are thankful to our fraternal country Pakistan and its nation which always stood by Azerbaijan and put its principled position in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially during Patriotic War of Azerbaijan.

He expressed these views during a lunch hosted by Secretary General United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtwari, to bid farewell to Ambassador Alizada who is leaving Pakistan after completing his five year term.

Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman and Senator Shafiq from Balochistan also attended the reception. Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul also attended the lunch.

Ambassador Alizada further said, Azerbaijan has also supported Pakistan in all matters, including the Kashmir issue and I am sure this mutual support to each other will be continued and further strengthened’.

Ambassador Ali Alizada added, from the first day of the restoration of independence of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan as two brotherly countries always enjoy longstanding strategic partnership and cordial relations which, reflects the will of our fraternal nations and our relations continue to grow in upward trajectory.

Ambassador Alizada further said he will miss his stay in Pakistan adding he he considered Pakistan his second home. He said he will continue to work for promotion and further strengthening of relations where ever he goes.

Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawri in his speech paid glowing tributes to the outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan. He wished him all the best in all his future endeavors. Zafar Bakhtawari said Ambassador Alizada during the last five years had put in his best efforts to promote and further cement relations between the two brotherly countries.

He added, during these five years people to people contacts between the two countries had witnessed new heights besides deepening of trade and economic links. He said it was a sad day for them as a true friend of Pakistan was leaving Pakistan but he hoped his successor would try to keep up this momentum.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurudakul in his brief remarks thanked the host for the sumptuous lunch and providing him an opportunity of meeting with a galaxy of friends hailing from various walks of life.

Senators Fauzia Arshad and Faisal Saleem also spoke on the occasion and recognized services of the outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan. Senator Faisal Saleem talked about business links between the two countries and assured he would do his best to further strengthen these relations.