Pakistan, Iran pledge closer ties as Mohsin Naqvi visits Tehran

TEHRAN: Iranian Interior Minister Abbas Araghchi warmly welcomed Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran on Monday. Araghchi called the visit a “positive step” towards stronger relations between the neighboring countries.

Both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation on border security, regional stability, and pilgrim movement, aiming for long-term peace and partnership.

In their high-level talks, the two ministers discussed key issues, including the ease of trade, safe and smooth pilgrim travel, and solutions to border management problems.

Araghchi expressed hope that this visit would open a new chapter in bilateral ties. He highlighted the need for practical solutions to long-standing challenges affecting people on both sides of the border.

Naqvi, in turn, stressed the importance of the upcoming trilateral conference between Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq. The conference will address major concerns related to pilgrim safety, visa issues, and border crossings—especially ahead of large religious gatherings.

He said he hoped it would lead to better travel experiences for thousands of Zaireen (pilgrims) who travel between the countries every year.