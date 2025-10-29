Pakistan, Iran pledge closer coordination on counter-terrorism efforts

TEHRAN, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Ardeshir Larijani and Iranian Interior Minister Sikandar Momeni in Tehran on Tuesday, focusing on enhancing Pakistan-Iran relations and strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

Upon his arrival at the Supreme National Security Council office, Minister Naqvi was warmly received by Secretary Ali Ardeshir Larijani. During their meeting, the two sides discussed in detail issues related to counterterrorism, counter-narcotics operations, and effective border management. Both officials underscored the importance of enhancing institutional linkages and joint coordination mechanisms to address mutual security challenges.

Minister Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Iran in areas of security and narcotics control, noting that close collaboration would contribute to regional stability. Secretary Larijani appreciated the positive momentum in bilateral ties, terming it a welcome development.

In his meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Sikandar Momeni, Mohsin Naqvi congratulated his counterpart on the successful organization of the ECO Ministerial Conference, describing it as a significant event with far-reaching benefits for member states. The two ministers also discussed enhancing cooperation on internal security matters and agreed to share best practices and experiences to strengthen their respective domestic security frameworks.

Minister Naqvi extended an invitation to the Iranian Interior Minister to visit Pakistan, which he warmly accepted, expressing his intention to visit Islamabad soon.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, senior officials from Iran’s Interior Ministry, and diplomatic officers were also present during the meetings.