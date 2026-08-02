Pakistan, Iran enter new unique era of diplomatic brotherhood

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN, AUG 2 /DNA/ – In a powerful display of diplomatic solidarity, senior officials from Iran and Pakistan have declared that bilateral relations have reached unprecedented heights, standing as tall as the majestic peaks of Damavand and K2.

The historic partnership between the two nations, rooted in centuries of shared civilization, faith, and culture, has entered what officials describe as “a new unique era incomparable to the past.”

Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan following its independence, and Pakistan reciprocated by being the first to recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 revolution. These milestones, officials note, reflect the exceptional nature of relations that have now strengthened remarkably over the past two years.

Representatives from both parliaments have consistently stood together in support of one another. Notably, on the first day of the Israeli regime’s aggression, Pakistani parliament members issued a resolution in support of Iran. In a moving display of unity, Iranian Parliament members chanted “Pakistan Tashakur” in the presence of the President, while Iranian citizens echoed the sentiment in the streets, waving both nations’ flags side by side.

High-Level Diplomatic Exchanges

The past two years have witnessed numerous high-level exchanges, including:

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two visits to Pakistan

Multiple visits by Pakistan’s Honorable Prime Minister to Iran

Several visits by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, COAS & CDF

Numerous exchanges between senior officials at every level

In June 2026, President Pezeshkian paid a memorable visit to Islamabad to convey the heartfelt gratitude of Iran’s government and people to their Pakistani counterparts.

Pakistan demonstrated its solidarity by sending its largest-ever delegation of senior dignitaries at the highest level to participate in the ceremony paying tribute to Iran’s Martyred Supreme Leader, a powerful symbol of mutual respect and brotherhood.

In his first Nowruz message, Iran’s new Supreme Leader emphasized the importance of Iran’s relations with Pakistan, underscoring the significance of this enduring partnership.

Officials expressed firm belief that the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Pakistan can serve as a role model of mutual respect, sincere brotherhood, and good neighborliness for the entire region.

“Today, by the grace of Almighty Allah, the brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan have reached a level where no challenge, phenomenon, or external factor can weaken the love, friendship, and brotherhood between our nations,” a senior official stated.

Looking toward the future, leaders expressed hope that all Muslim and neighboring countries in the region will work together, hand in hand, in an atmosphere of peace, stability, and security—free from external threats and destructive wars—to build a future of development, prosperity, and lasting welfare for their peoples.