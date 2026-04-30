Pakistan, Iran discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

Reza Amiri Moghadam expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region, according to a news release.



The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, saying, “We thank our Pakistani brothers and highly value Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.”



Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the ambassador’s remarks and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace.