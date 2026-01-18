Pakistan invited to join US-Led Gaza peace board

Mr. Andrabi underscored that Pakistan’s engagement with the Board of Peace will be guided by its commitment to multilateralism and international law. He noted that the government views this development as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to regional stability and to amplify the voices of those suffering in Gaza

By Ansar M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has received an official invitation from the President of the United States to join the newly constituted Board of Peace on Gaza. The announcement was made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Mr. Tahir Andrabi, during a press briefing in Islamabad on Sunday.

Responding to media queries, Mr. Andrabi stated that Pakistan will remain actively engaged with international efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security in Gaza. He emphasized that Islamabad’s position on the Palestine issue has been consistent and principled, rooted in the framework of United Nations resolutions and the right of the Palestinian people to self‑determination. “Pakistan will continue to support initiatives that lead to a lasting solution to the Palestine question,” the Spokesperson remarked.

The invitation from Washington comes at a critical juncture, as the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire following years of conflict, blockade, and repeated escalations. The Board of Peace on Gaza is expected to bring together key international stakeholders to coordinate diplomatic, humanitarian, and reconstruction efforts. Pakistan’s inclusion reflects recognition of its longstanding advocacy for Palestinian rights at global forums, including the UN General Assembly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non‑Aligned Movement.

Historically, Pakistan has maintained unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. Successive governments have called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with pre‑1967 borders and Al‑Quds Al‑Sharif as its capital. Pakistan has also consistently condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza and voiced concern over civilian casualties. In recent years, Islamabad has participated in humanitarian relief campaigns and diplomatic initiatives aimed at de‑escalation.

Mr. Andrabi underscored that Pakistan’s engagement with the Board of Peace will be guided by its commitment to multilateralism and international law. He noted that the government views this development as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to regional stability and to amplify the voices of those suffering in Gaza. “Our participation will be constructive, principled, and aligned with the aspirations of the Palestinian people,” he added.

The spokesperson concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s call for the international community to intensify efforts toward a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestine issue. He stressed that peace in Gaza is not only essential for the Middle East but also for global security and stability.=DNA

