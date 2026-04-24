Pakistan intensifies hunt for Norwegian journalist in old fraud case

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government has pressed Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior for the issuance of a red warrant against Norwegian journalist Rolf J. Wideroe in connection with a criminal case registered in Shaheed Benazirabad involving alleged corruption of around Rs 10 million.

An official letter issued by the Home Department, Government of Sindh, on 23 April 2026, stated that previous correspondence was sent to federal authorities in November 2022, 2024 and 2025 regarding Rolf J. Wideroe, Chief Editor of Norway’s tabloid Verdens Gang (VG).

According to official documents, Rolf J. Wideroe is wanted in FIR No. 225/2015 registered at Police Station A-Section Nawabshah under sections 420, 406 and 506/2 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with provisions of the Telegraph Act.

He has been declared a proclaimed offender in Pakistan since 2015.

A separate case, FIR No. 222/2015, alleges that he deprived a Pakistani citizen, Maqsood Ali, of Rs 10 million after promising to arrange Norwegian immigration documents during a visit to Nawabshah.

Court records state that after receiving payment, the accused allegedly issued threats and later left Pakistan. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued by the competent court after his departure.

Maqsood Ali lodged a complaint on 14 January 2016 at Dhamrah Road Police Station, Nawabshah, though the accused had already left the country.

According to police records, Wideroe was visiting Pakistan on a journalist visa at the time of the alleged incident.

The complainant has stated that he was threatened over the telephone after the accused left Pakistan, when he demanded either the return of his money or fulfilment of the alleged promise.

Civil courts in Nawabshah later issued non-bailable arrest warrants and declared him an absconder. Judicial records confirm that execution of warrants could not be carried out as the accused had left Pakistan.

An Inspector General of Police report dated February 27, 2016 confirmed that Wideroe had been declared an absconder and had not returned to Pakistan despite repeated requests.

Police officials maintained that efforts to trace him continue.