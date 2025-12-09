Pakistan, Indonesia pledge to diversify relations in all fields

PM Shehbaz Welcomes Indonesian President, says visit marks ‘New Horizons’ in bilateral ties; Indonesian President thanks Pakistan, sees bright future for bilateral ties

By Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The leaderships of Pakistan and Indonesia have pledged to further expand and diversify relations adding all efforts shall be made to make optimum use of potential that both countries have.

The President of Indonesia, in gracious remarks expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet for the exceptional warmth and hospitality extended to him. He said the people of Pakistan had given him a touching reception, noting that “even before landing on Pakistani soil, I was welcomed by your Air Force pilots — a remarkable gesture of friendship.”

The Indonesian President reaffirmed that relations between the two nations remain “solid and enduring,” rooted in decades of mutual respect and shared aspirations. He revealed that Indonesia is embarking on a large-scale education and capacity-building initiative in the health sector, adding that Pakistan’s support would be “critical at this stage.” He welcomed Islamabad’s readiness to send doctors, specialists, and other professionals to contribute to Indonesia’s national development.

He further shared that he has instructed his ministers to fast-track efforts to rebalance bilateral trade. “We want to move at a fast speed,” he stressed, emphasizing the need for practical steps that transform goodwill into tangible progress. He praised the growing alignment between the two countries on regional and global issues, noting that both sides maintain close coordination in foreign policy.

Touching upon the situation in Gaza, the President reiterated Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause. “We will not waver in our support to Palestine,” he asserted, adding that his foreign ministry is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with friendly nations, including Pakistan.

Looking to the future, the Indonesian leader said he felt optimistic about expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. Extending an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said: “I welcome Prime Minister Shehbaz and other Pakistani leaders to visit Indonesia — come and see what we are doing and share your advice on how we can jointly enhance our partnership.”

He concluded that this visit was not merely symbolic, but a defining moment that would help both countries accelerate collaboration in health, education, trade, and foreign-policy coordination. The visit, he noted, sets the stage for a renewed era of engagement between Pakistan and Indonesia, built on trust, shared values and a commitment to progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Indonesian President on his historic two-day visit to Pakistan, describing the occasion as a “deeply meaningful moment” that underscores the brotherly bond between the two nations.

Speaking at the joint press interaction, the Prime Minister said Pakistan felt “indebted and honoured” that the Indonesian President chose to visit Islamabad, the first such high-level visit in seven years. He noted that the presidential aircraft was welcomed by Pakistan Air Force jets — a gesture, he stressed, that was “not merely ceremonial, but an expression from the heart for a brotherly leader and a trusted partner.”

PM Shehbaz said the discussions held between the two sides were “exceptionally fruitful”, covering a wide spectrum of cooperation including trade, investment, palm oil procurement, information technology, energy, agriculture, education, and defence collaboration.

He highlighted that both sides agreed to expand economic engagement and explore new avenues of partnership. In particular, Pakistan expressed readiness to send Pakistani doctors, medical specialists, engineers, and other experts to Indonesia as part of its contribution to Indonesia’s ongoing national development.

“We will be happy to send our doctors, specialists and skilled experts to Indonesia. Pakistan is ready to partner in Indonesia’s progress in health, IT, agriculture and several other sectors,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the visit opens a fresh chapter in people-to-people and institutional cooperation.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan takes immense pride in its 75-year-long diplomatic relationship with Indonesia — one of the earliest countries to establish ties after Pakistan’s creation. “Your visit coincides with the completion of 75 years of our relations. Let us celebrate this journey with zeal and renewed commitment,” he stated.

Recalling historical bonds, the Prime Minister noted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as President of the All-Pakistan Muslim League, had strongly supported Indonesia’s independence movement. He added that Indonesia has always stood by Pakistan in critical times, particularly during the wars with its neighbouring country, offering unwavering diplomatic and moral support.

“Indonesia supported Pakistan wholeheartedly in our hour of need. This is something we have never forgotten and will always cherish,” Shehbaz remarked.

He said Pakistan looks forward to increased high-level exchanges, collaboration in emerging technologies, enhanced investments, and joint initiatives in climate resilience, maritime security and halal trade.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan values Indonesia not only as the largest economy in ASEAN but also as a close friend, an important Muslim-majority country, and a partner in the pursuit of global peace and development.

“We genuinely feel proud that you visited Pakistan. Our bonds are destined to grow even stronger,” he said.