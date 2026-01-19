Pakistan, Indonesia FMs discuss regional developments in phone call
ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with Indonesian FM Sugiono.
They discussed current regional & international developments, and matters of mutual interest. Both welcomed the opportunity to follow up on the sidelines of #Davos.
« India Beat Pakistan in SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan, Indonesia FMs discuss regional developments in phone call
ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq DarRead More
Treasury, opposition agree on Nasir Abbas as Senate opposition leader
ISLAMABAD, JAN 19: The treasury and opposition benches have agreed on the name of MajlisRead More
Comments are Closed