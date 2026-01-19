Monday, January 19, 2026
Pakistan, Indonesia FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

| January 19, 2026
January 19, 2026

Pakistan, Indonesia FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with Indonesian FM Sugiono.

They discussed current regional & international developments, and matters of mutual interest. Both welcomed the opportunity to follow up on the sidelines of #Davos.

