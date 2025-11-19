Pakistan, Indonesia conclude joint Shaheen Strike-II military exercise

RAWALPINDI, NOV 19 /DNA/ – The Pakistan–Indonesia Joint Military Exercise Shaheen Strike-II was conducted from 8–19 November 2025, focusing on the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain. Combat teams from the Pakistan Army and the Indonesian Army participated in the exercise.

All training objectives were successfully achieved, and the exercise formally concluded on 18 November 2025. The closing ceremony was graced by a General Officer, who attended as Chief Guest from Pakistan, while senior military officials represented the Indonesian side.

Throughout the exercise, troops from both nations demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and operational excellence. The joint training aimed at refining drills, procedures, and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations, with particular emphasis on operations in built-up areas and counter–improvised explosive devices measures.

Shaheen Strike-II also served to further strengthen the longstanding military-to-military cooperation between the two friendly countries.