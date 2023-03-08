Pakistan, Indonesia agree to enhance economic ties
ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (DNA): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with
Indonesia.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and
Finance Minister of Indonesia, Ms Sri Mulyani discussed avenues of
mutual cooperation in the economic and financial sectors to strengthen
bilateral during the virtual meeting today.
According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Special
Assistant to Prime Minister, on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Chairman
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed and
senior officers from the finance division attended the meeting.
The Finance Minister while greeting the Indonesian Finance Minister
highlighted profound historical and brotherly relations between the two
countries. He expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and
trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.
Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani emphasized deep rooted
bilateral relation between both the countries and exchanged views to
strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan. She
also shared various economic reforms introduced by the Indonesian
government and steps taken for achieving sustainable economic
development.
The two sides discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in the economic
and financial sectors to strengthen bilateral relations between the two
countries.
Both the finance ministers agreed to extend full support to enhance the
bilateral economic cooperation between both countries.
