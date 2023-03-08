Pakistan, Indonesia agree to enhance economic ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (DNA): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with

Indonesia.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and

Finance Minister of Indonesia, Ms Sri Mulyani discussed avenues of

mutual cooperation in the economic and financial sectors to strengthen

bilateral during the virtual meeting today.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Special

Assistant to Prime Minister, on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Chairman

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed and

senior officers from the finance division attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister while greeting the Indonesian Finance Minister

highlighted profound historical and brotherly relations between the two

countries. He expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and

trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani emphasized deep rooted

bilateral relation between both the countries and exchanged views to

strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan. She

also shared various economic reforms introduced by the Indonesian

government and steps taken for achieving sustainable economic

development.

The two sides discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in the economic

and financial sectors to strengthen bilateral relations between the two

countries.

Both the finance ministers agreed to extend full support to enhance the

bilateral economic cooperation between both countries.