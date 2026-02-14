Pakistan-India match: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Colombo

COLOMBO, FEB 14: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has arrived in Colombo where he was accorded a warm welcome upon reaching the team hotel.

Sources said the PCB chairman will hold an important meeting with the national cricket team to discuss matters relating to the forthcoming match and the side’s preparations.

Responding to a question from Samaa regarding tomorrow’s match, Mr Naqvi said, “By the grace of Almighty Allah, all will be well. Our team is in good form and, God willing, the result will be favourable.”