Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities in annual ritual

ISLAMABAD, JAN 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities, today. The exchange took place pursuant to the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. Signed on 31 December 1988, the Agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year.

Accordingly, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

As the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India entered into force on 27 January 1991, the two countries have been exchanging the lists since 1st January 1992.