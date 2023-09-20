Pakistan, India cricket teams to meet in New York

In a historic move, New York City will host the India-Pakistan match in the 2024 T20 World Cup which will be held in the West Indies and the United States (US).

The game will be played in front of 34,000 fans at a brand-new stadium in East Meadow, New York. The US is expected to host some 20 games of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

This is the first time that a cricket match between India and Pakistan will be played in the United States. The two teams are fierce rivals, and their matches always generate a lot of excitement and fanfare.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is a major event in the cricket calendar and also an opportunity to promote cricket in the US – which is a key market for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC has been working to grow cricket in the US for a number of years. The organization has launched a number of initiatives, including the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament.

The MLC has already gained a decent amount of viewership, and it is attracting some top players from around the world. The league is expected to play a big role in the development of cricket in the US.

The hosting of the India-Pakistan match in the 2024 T20 World Cup is a momentous step forward for cricket in America as it is expected to generate a lot of excitement and interest along with helping to attract new fans to the sport.

The ICC is hoping that the game will help to raise the profile of the sport and attract new sponsors and investors.