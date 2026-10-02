Pakistan, India, Australia in same World Cup group

CAPETOWN, OCT 2: India will meet defending champions Australia and bitter rivals Pakistan in their first two matches at the 2027 Cricket World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

The India-Australia match, a repeat of the 2023 final, will be in Cape Town on October 7 and the India-Pakistan clash will take place in Johannesburg three days later.

The tournament, hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will start on October 2 and the final will be played on November 21.

The group match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, the tournament’s biggest venue and tickets are almost certain to be in high demand.

Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and a qualifier will be the other teams in Group A.

Zimbabwe will play all of their group matches at home, with two matches in Bulawayo, two in Harare and the last fixture in the group against India at Victoria Falls.

South Africa will play their first match in Group B against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, a day after England play the opening match in the group against Bangladesh in Windhoek, Namibia.

England will meet two of their main rivals in the group in Gqeberha. They will play South Africa on October 16 and New Zealand on October 23.

Also in Group B will be Sri Lanka and a qualifier.

Star India batsman Virat Kohli, 37, said in a televised interview at the launch in Cape Town that it would be his last World Cup.

He said that the intensity of a World Cup was like nothing else in cricket.

“To maintain that intensity for 10 games takes a lot out of you in foreign conditions. It’s the last World Cup I am going to play for India and my motivation is to leave everything out there,” said Kohli.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said of the opening match: “Anytime you play India, you feel there are a billion people watching.

“It’s going to be great. I still get called up all the time about that 2023 final and they’ll be up for revenge.”

After a preliminary round to eliminate two of the three lowest-ranked teams, 12 teams will be split into two groups for round-robin matches before the top three in each group, and the best fourth-placed team, qualify for a Super Seven phase, followed by semi-finals and the final.

Because of political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have only played each other in ICC events since Pakistan toured India for three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals in December 2012.

The rivalry is intense despite India having won all eight matches against Pakistan in Cricket World Cups and eight out of nine in T20 World Cups.

Full Cricket World Cup Schedule

Super Series

Oct 2, 2027 – QF1 v QF3 – Windhoek

Oct 4, 2027 – QF1 v QF2 – Windhoek

Oct 6, 2027 – QF2 v QF3 – Windhoek

Group Stage

Oct 7, 2027 – India v Australia – Cape Town

Oct 8, 2027 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – Tshwane

Oct 8, 2027 – England v Bangladesh – Windhoek

Oct 9, 2027 – Zimbabwe v Qualifier A – Bulawayo

Oct 9, 2027 – South Africa v New Zealand – Cape Town

Oct 10, 2027 – India v Pakistan – Johannesburg

Oct 10, 2027 – Sri Lanka v Qualifier B – Windhoek

Oct 11, 2027 – Zimbabwe v Afghanistan – Bulawayo

Oct 12, 2027 – Australia v Qualifier A – Paarl

Oct 12, 2027 – New Zealand v Bangladesh – KuGompo City

Oct 13, 2027 – England v Sri Lanka – Windhoek

Oct 13, 2027 – South Africa v Qualifier B – Paarl

Oct 14, 2027 – India v Afghanistan – Tshwane

Oct 15, 2027 – Pakistan v Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

Oct 15, 2027 – Zimbabwe v Australia – Harare

Oct 16, 2027 – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh – Durban

Oct 16, 2027 – South Africa v England – Gqeberha

Oct 17, 2027 – India v Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

Oct 17, 2027 – New Zealand v Qualifier B – Harare

Oct 18, 2027 – Australia v Afghanistan – KuGompo City

Oct 19, 2027 – Zimbabwe v Pakistan – Harare

Oct 19, 2027 – South Africa v Bangladesh – Durban

Oct 20, 2027 – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Johannesburg

Oct 20, 2027 – England v Qualifier B – Harare

Oct 21, 2027 – Afghanistan v Qualifier A – KuGompo City

Oct 22, 2027 – Australia v Pakistan – Paarl

Oct 22, 2027 – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Johannesburg

Oct 23, 2027 – England v New Zealand – Gqeberha

Oct 23, 2027 – Bangladesh v Qualifier B – Tshwane

Oct 24, 2027 – Zimbabwe v India – Victoria Falls

Super 7 Stage (current seeded team in brackets)

Oct 25, 2027 – A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Johannesburg

Oct 26, 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) – Gqeberha

Oct 27, 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) – Tshwane

Oct 28, 2027 – A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) – Victoria Falls

Oct 29, 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – KuGompo City

Oct 30, 2027 – A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) – Victoria Falls

Oct 31, 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) – Johannesburg

Nov 1, 2027 – A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) – Victoria Falls

Nov 2, 2027 – B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) – Cape Town

Nov 3, 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) – Durban

Nov 4, 2027 – A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) – Paarl

Nov 5, 2027 – A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) – Durban

Nov 6, 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Bloemfontein

Nov 7, 2027 – A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) – Cape Town

Nov 8, 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) – Durban

Nov 9, 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) – Gqeberha

Nov 10, 2027 – A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Bloemfontein

Nov 11, 2027 – A1 (India) v AB4 (England) – Gqeberha

Nov 12, 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) – Cape Town

Nov 13, 2027 – A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) – Bloemfontein

Nov 14, 2027 – A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Durban

Semi-Finals

Nov 17, 2027 – Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town

Nov 18, 2027 – Semi-Final 2 – Tshwane

Final

Nov 21, 2027 – Final – Johannesburg