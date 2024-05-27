Pakistan in grip of worst individual dictatorship: PTI

System of tyranny won’t last for long, as it will soon meet a drastic end: PTI Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, MAY 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that Pakistan was in the grip of the worst dictatorship of an individual in the aftermath of the regime change operation, as the country was deprived of its constitution and law.

Reacting to the statement of Malik Riaz Hussain, a well-known businessman, PTI Spokesperson said that not only politicians but also judges, journalists, lawyers, traders and businessmen and people from all walks of life were being targeted and harassed and forced to the will and the whims of an individual.

He said that in this system of giving oxygen to the power of individual, it has become a tradition to be forced into submission through bullying, coercion and oppression.

PTI Spokesperson stated that under the same chain of oppression, nearly 203 false, bogus and politically motivated cases were registered against PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan, including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He recalled that six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council against this infamous series of bullying and oppression, exposing the practice of agencies’ meddling into state institutions.

PTI Spokesperson stated that no system of oppression and tyranny in the world could sustain for long, and if it was set up, it would eventually collapse.

He asserted that the clear cracks in the personal dictatorship were a sign of its impending end.

PTI Spokesperson expressed optimism that the time was nearing when PTI’s struggle would bear fruits and the system of oppression and individual dictatorship would soon meet a drastic end and would usher in a new era of rule of law and democracy in the country.