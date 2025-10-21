Pakistan, Hungary vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan and Hungary on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade, energy cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. The reaffirmation came during a reception held at a local hotel to mark the National Day of Hungary.

The event was attended by diplomats, government officials, business leaders, and members of the civil society. State Minister for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani was the chief guest, while the Ambassador of Hungary, Zoltan Varga, hosted the reception.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zoltan Varga said Hungary and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations, underpinned by mutual respect and growing cooperation across multiple sectors. He praised the role of the Hungarian energy company MOL, which has been actively engaged in oil and gas exploration projects in Pakistan, describing it as a symbol of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

“This collaboration not only contributes to Pakistan’s energy security but also strengthens economic ties and builds bridges between our two nations,” the ambassador noted. He expressed his resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, education, and culture.

State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani, in his address, congratulated the people and government of Hungary on their National Day and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to deepen its partnership with Hungary. “Pakistan values its relationship with Hungary, and we are confident that these ties will continue to grow stronger in the days ahead,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a cake to mark the occasion, symbolizing the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Hungary.