Pakistan, Hungary vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 22 /DNA/ – Pakistan and Hungary have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of trade, energy cooperation, education, and cultural exchange. The reaffirmation came during a grand reception hosted by the Ambassador of Hungary, Zoltan Varga, at a local hotel to celebrate the National Day of Hungary and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including diplomats, government officials, business leaders, cultural figures, and members of civil society. State Minister for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, Ambassador Zoltan Varga said Hungary and Pakistan enjoy excellent and time-tested relations based on mutual respect, shared values, and a growing spirit of cooperation across multiple sectors. He highlighted the active presence of the Hungarian energy company MOL in Pakistan’s oil and gas exploration projects, describing it as a cornerstone of bilateral economic engagement.

“This collaboration not only strengthens Pakistan’s energy security but also deepens economic ties and builds bridges between our two nations,” he remarked. Ambassador Varga expressed his determination to further expand cooperation in areas such as trade, education, renewable energy, and cultural exchange. He also noted that Hungary attaches great importance to its relationship with Pakistan and looks forward to new initiatives in the years to come.

State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani, in his remarks, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Hungary on their National Day. He lauded Hungary’s support in various sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding the relationship further. “Pakistan values its close friendship with Hungary, and we are confident that our ties will continue to flourish in all spheres,” he said, adding that people-to-people and cultural linkages were vital in promoting better understanding between the two countries.

To commemorate the 60 years of diplomatic relations, a special music concert was held following the main reception. The celebrated Türo Trio from Hungary presented a spellbinding performance that captivated the audience. The folk music ensemble performed a unique selection of Hungarian and Pakistani melodies from the past six decades, blending traditional instruments and modern rhythms in an enchanting fusion that received loud applause and appreciation from guests.

The musical evening not only showcased Hungary’s rich cultural heritage but also symbolized the harmony and friendship that both nations cherish.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a cake, marking six decades of enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary. The event reflected the shared vision of both countries to continue working together for mutual prosperity, cultural understanding, and stronger diplomatic engagement in the years ahead.=DNA