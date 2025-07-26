Pakistan hosts landmark regional defence chiefs conference in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, JUL 26 /DNA/ – Pakistan hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference today in Islamabad, convening senior military leadership from the United States of America, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This landmark multilateral engagement marked a significant stride toward advancing regional security cooperation, military diplomacy, and strategic dialogue among participating nations.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace”, the conference sought to reinforce security collaborations, enhance training initiatives, and facilitate the exchange of best practices in counterterrorism and other defence and security endeavours.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), formally welcomed the distinguished defence delegations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and constructive engagement across the region.

“In an era defined by transnational threats and complex hybrid challenges, the imperative for deeper military-to-military cooperation, strategic dialogue, and mutual trust is paramount. Pakistan remains fully committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment,” remarked the COAS.

The high-level dialogue featured comprehensive exchanges on regional security dynamics, the evolving strategic environment in Central and South Asia, and the necessity of joint training initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation, and coordinated humanitarian responses during crises.

Delegates collectively reaffirmed their shared resolve to uphold peace, respect, national sovereignty, and confront common security threats including terrorism, cyber insecurity, and violent extremism among others.

Participants commended Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and initiative in fostering such inclusive and forward-looking defence diplomacy.

This strategic convergence reflects Pakistan’s enduring commitment to a secure, interconnected, and cooperative region, anchored in shared security interests and regional solidarity.=DNA