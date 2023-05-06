Saturday, May 6, 2023
Pakistan hosts 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral FMs dialogue in Islamabad

| May 6, 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 6: Pakistan hosted 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral FMs Dialogue at MoFA today. Held Productive discussions on political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade & connectivity.

Pakistan looks forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under trilateral framework.

