Pakistan hosts 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral FMs dialogue in Islamabad
DNA
ISLAMABAD, MAY 6: Pakistan hosted 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral FMs Dialogue at MoFA today. Held Productive discussions on political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade & connectivity.
Pakistan looks forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under trilateral framework.
