Pakistan hopes US, Iran to engage ‘constructively’ in Mideast peace talks

ISLAMABAD: After the arrival of a high-level US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, Pakistan has expressed hope that Washington and Tehran will “engage constructively” in Islamabad talks to secure a durable end to the Middle East conflict.

The high-powered American team, headed by Vice President JD Vance and comprising Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to participate in the negotiations. The foreign delegation was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Welcoming the US vice president, Dar appreciated Washington’s commitment to promoting regional and global peace, expressing optimism that both sides would engage meaningfully in the Islamabad talks. He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue facilitating dialogue towards a lasting and durable settlement of the Middle East conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the Islamabad talks as a “make-or-break” opportunity to convert the existing truce into a permanent ceasefire.

The negotiations follow a two-week ceasefire announced by President Trump after weeks of conflict that saw US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Despite the pause, tensions remain high, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing hostilities involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Earlier, a senior Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf also arrived in Islamabad ahead of the talks. The delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is expected to play a key role in the negotiations.

They were received by Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Field Marshal Munir and Mohsin Naqvi. During the reception, Pakistan’s leadership conveyed its expectation of constructive engagement and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating dialogue.

Ahead of the talks, Ghalibaf stressed that Washington must fulfil prior commitments, including easing restrictions on Iranian assets and ensuring a ceasefire in Lebanon, warning that progress would otherwise be difficult.

Vice President Vance expressed cautious optimism about the outcome but warned that any attempt by Iran to undermine the process would draw a firm response.

The conflict, which began on February 28 following coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s leadership and infrastructure, has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and widespread regional instability. Tehran responded with retaliatory operations, including the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region.

A ceasefire was eventually announced on April 8, with Pakistan playing a central role in mediation. However, key disagreements persist. Washington has proposed a 15-point framework focusing on nuclear and missile issues, sanctions relief and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has presented a 10-point plan seeking greater control over the waterway, transit fees, and comprehensive sanctions removal.

The international community has broadly welcomed Pakistan’s diplomatic role, backing its efforts to de-escalate tensions and facilitate negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.