Pakistan hockey team unhappy with management; Captain Amad Butt voices concerns

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16 /DNA/ – Serious cracks have emerged within the Pakistan national hockey team setup as players express growing dissatisfaction with the team management and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). Sources within the team reveal that the players, including senior members, are unhappy with the unfulfilled promises, inadequate support, and poor financial treatment being meted out to them.

According to reports, an informal conversation between players and team captain Amad Butt was recently leaked, shedding light on the underlying tensions and discontent within the camp. In the audio clip, Captain Amad Butt is heard criticizing the hockey management for not delivering on its commitments. He allegedly told his teammates that the management had failed to provide the promised facilities and financial benefits.

“The players are not getting what was committed to them. Daily allowances are meagre and irregular. We are putting in effort for the country, but the treatment we receive is disheartening,” Amad Butt reportedly said in the leaked discussion. The captain’s remarks reflect a sentiment widely shared among the squad.

The leaked audio has sparked outrage among the hockey fraternity and has highlighted the deepening crisis within the national sport. Once a source of pride for the nation, Pakistan hockey has been plagued by administrative chaos, financial mismanagement, and internal politics for years.

Currently, the Pakistan Hockey Federation is divided into two prominent factions – one led by Tariq Bugti and Rana Mujahid. While these two have temporarily joined hands for the sake of operational control, insiders suggest that the relationship between them remains tense and fragile.

Tariq Bugti, who is also the president of PHF, is believed to be more sympathetic to the players’ concerns. However, he is reportedly unhappy with the performance and role of the federation’s secretary, allegedly accusing him of mismanagement and lack of coordination. The infighting between top officials has only further weakened the structure of the already struggling federation.

The players, caught in the middle of this power struggle, feel abandoned and demotivated. Despite their efforts to raise the flag high on the international stage, they are forced to train and compete under conditions that are far from ideal. With little financial security, poor facilities, and no clear roadmap, many promising players are contemplating early retirement or seeking careers abroad.

The continued decline of hockey in Pakistan has raised alarm bells among fans and former players. The sport, once crowned with Olympic and World Cup glory, now stands on the brink of collapse due to administrative neglect and lack of state support.

As the patron-in-chief of Pakistan hockey, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is being urged to intervene. Many in the sporting community believe that immediate and meaningful action is necessary to save the national game from total ruin. The players, despite all odds, remain hopeful that the highest office in the country will take notice of their plight and restore dignity and support to Pakistan’s national hockey team.