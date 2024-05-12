Pakistan hockey team returns after clinching silver at Azlan Shah Cup

Lahore, MAY 12: Pakistan hockey team returned to Pakistan at Lahore International Airport after clinching silver at the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup final played in Malaysia.

Prime Minister announced Rs1 million for each hockey player who played Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

PM Youth Loan Program Chairman Rana Mashood received the hockey team and management at the Lahore International Airport. The government arranged garlands and drum beaters to celebrate the moment.

Experts see the winning of silver at the Azlan Shah Cup as a step towards the ‘revival’ of hockey in the country.

Pakistan hockey team captain Imad Butt said the team showed exceptional performance and he was proud of his teammates despite the defeat in the final at the penalty shoot-out stage.

He vowed that the hockey team would bring titles and victories in the upcoming games.

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub announced Rs2 million for the Pakistan hockey team to reach the final of the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024.

He said the Pakistan Team played exceptionally in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup final match.

Japan defeated Pakistan in the final match of the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Cup winning the nail-biting match by 4:1 in the penalty shoot-out time and received a golden medal for the title of the cup.

Pakistan team played the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup final match on Saturday and got a silver medal for their performance and reaching the final match.