Pakistan Hockey Team qualifies for World Cup 2026

LAHORE, MAR 6 /DNA/ – In a spectacular display of skill and determination, the Pakistan Hockey team has officially qualified for the Hockey World Cup 2026.

The Green Shirts earned their place in the prestigious tournament after overcoming Japan in a high-voltage semi-final of the World Cup Qualifier. In a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, Pakistan clinched a 4-3 victory, thereby advancing to the final of the qualifier tournament.

The goal-scoring duties for Pakistan were shared among four players: Muhammad Umar, Abu Bakr Mehmood, Sufyan Khan, and Afraz. For his exceptional contribution on the field, Muhammad Umar was awarded the title of best player of the match.

Pakistan has been in formidable form throughout the competition, remaining unbeaten and winning all their matches en route to the final.

Following the historic win, the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mohi-ud-Din Wani, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team. He lauded the players for their composure and excellence, particularly praising their performance in what he described as a “tense and difficult match.”

The victory has also sparked celebrations among legends of the game. Renowned former Olympians, including Islahuddin, Hassan Sardar, and Samiullah Khan, expressed their joy and extended their best wishes to the squad for future endeavors.

With this emphatic win, Pakistan has not only secured a spot in the final of the qualifiers but has also punched its ticket to the Hockey World Cup 2026, bringing pride and joy to the nation.