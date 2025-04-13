Pakistan hockey team not invited to Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Unpaid hotel bills cited as reason

Given that the Prime Minister serves as the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the issue naturally demands his direct attention. The role carries not just ceremonial weight but also moral and administrative responsibility. With the sport facing decline in recent years—marked by poor international performances, financial mismanagement, and internal disputes—the situation now requires more than routine oversight

Exclusive

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising and disappointing development for hockey fans across Pakistan and beyond, the Pakistan national hockey team has not been invited to participate in the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup being held in Ipoh, Malaysia. This decision has raised eyebrows, especially given that Pakistan were the runners-up in last year’s edition of the prestigious tournament.

Sources close to the organizing committee have revealed that the exclusion stems from a financial dispute linked to the 2024 tournament. Reportedly, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) failed to settle hotel bills and associated expenses from their last visit to Malaysia, leaving a sour impression on the hosts and prompting them to reconsider extending an invitation this year. The decision has been taken after the said hotel management brought the matter to the Malaysian government notice.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is one of Asia’s most respected and long-running international field hockey tournaments. Named after the late Sultan Azlan Shah, a passionate supporter of the sport, the annual event attracts some of the world’s top national teams.

Pakistan has had a storied history with the tournament. The green shirts have participated in numerous editions, winning it three times and finishing as runners-up multiple times, including last year when they narrowly lost in the final, displaying a resurgence in form that rekindled hopes among their supporters.

According to sources within Malaysian hockey circles and local media reports, the PHF failed to clear accommodation-related dues from the 2024 tournament. The amount, although not officially disclosed, was reportedly significant enough to strain relations between the PHF and the tournament organizers.

This alleged financial negligence has now translated into a diplomatic and sporting setback. The organizers, upholding professional standards and financial accountability, opted not to extend an invitation to Pakistan this year—a move that reflects growing frustration with the PHF’s handling of logistical responsibilities.

“This is an unfortunate but necessary decision. All participating teams are expected to adhere to financial and administrative protocols,” said a source close to the Malaysian organizing committee, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We deeply respect Pakistan’s hockey legacy, but we must maintain a standard of professionalism for the sake of the tournament’s integrity.”

The news has been met with dismay by players, fans, and former hockey legends in Pakistan. Many see this as a continuation of the administrative crisis that has plagued Pakistan hockey in recent years, with issues ranging from lack of funding and poor management to declining international performance.

This incident has reignited calls for major reforms within the PHF. Critics argue that unless the federation undergoes structural and leadership changes, Pakistan’s hockey revival will remain a distant dream.

Some sports analysts have urged the government and private sector stakeholders to step in and audit the PHF’s operations, ensure accountability, and secure long-term funding for the sport.

Beyond the embarrassment, the exclusion from the Azlan Shah Cup is a lost opportunity for the national team to gain valuable international exposure, especially as they prepare for upcoming international competitions and hope to re-establish themselves on the global stage.

The PHF has not officially commented on the issue, though internal sources suggest efforts are underway to resolve the matter diplomatically and financially to repair relations with the Malaysian Hockey Federation.

Sources reveal that the Government of Pakistan, particularly the Ministry responsible for sports, has taken serious notice of the recent developments surrounding the national hockey scene. In light of growing concerns, relevant agencies have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to unearth the underlying causes and bring the facts to light.

Given that the Prime Minister serves as the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the issue naturally demands his direct attention. The role carries not just ceremonial weight but also moral and administrative responsibility. With the sport facing decline in recent years—marked by poor international performances, financial mismanagement, and internal disputes—the situation now requires more than routine oversight. The Prime Minister’s intervention could potentially revitalize efforts to reform the PHF, streamline its operations, and restore public confidence in the system.

Moreover, a personal review by the Prime Minister may also pave the way for broader reforms in the sports sector, where similar issues of governance and resource allocation persist. Ensuring the revival of hockey, once the nation’s most celebrated sport, could serve as a catalyst for uplifting the overall sports infrastructure and inspiring a new generation of athletes.