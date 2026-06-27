LONDON, JUN 27 /DNA/ – In a campaign that will go down as one of the darkest chapters in the country’s sporting history, the Pakistan national hockey team has concluded its FIH Pro League season with a completely winless record, suffering defeats in all 16 of its matches.

The dismal run culminated in a humiliating 7-0 thrashing at the hands of England in their final outing, a result that encapsulated the team’s defensive frailties and lack of competitive edge against the world’s best sides.

Statistics from the tournament paint a grim picture of Pakistan’s struggles. While the Green Shirts managed to find the net 22 times across the competition, their defense was consistently breached, conceding a staggering 79 goals. This leaves the national team with a catastrophic goal difference of minus 57, the worst in the league and a clear indicator of the gulf in class between Pakistan and their international rivals.

Fans and former players have expressed outrage and deep concern over the team’s abysmal performance, calling for a complete overhaul of the hockey structure in the country. The FIH Pro League is designed to feature the top-ranked teams in the world, but Pakistan’s showing suggests a significant decline in the sport that once brought the nation immense pride and Olympic glory.

As the team returns home, questions are being raised about coaching, player selection, and the overall management of hockey in Pakistan, with urgent calls for immediate reforms to prevent further embarrassment on the global stage.