Pakistan hockey team earns Rs 30m reward after World Cup qualification

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 : President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Monday congratulated the national hockey team for qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after an eight-year gap and announced a cash reward of Rs 30 million for the players on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement came during a meeting between the PHF president and the national team management and players led by head coach Khawaja Junaid, said a news release issued by the PHF Media Cell.

During the meeting, Wani congratulated the team on their outstanding performance in the World Cup Qualifier round and said qualifying for the World Cup after eight years was a positive sign for the future of Pakistan hockey.

He said the Rs 30 million cash prize had been announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the chief patron of the PHF, in recognition of the team’s remarkable achievement.

Wani said the entire nation needed to encourage and support the players so that these heroes could continue to perform at a higher level and bring more laurels to the country.

The PHF president was also briefed by the team management about the national team’s performance during the World Cup Qualifier round held in Egypt. He expressed satisfaction over the briefing and appreciated the team’s efforts.

He also directed the management to ensure comprehensive preparations for the upcoming FIH Pro League and the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

Wani said the government would continue to extend full support and patronage to the national heroes to help them achieve further success at the international level.