Pakistan hockey players threaten Pro League boycott over unpaid allowances

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 /DNA/ – A dispute over unpaid daily allowances has cast a shadow over the national hockey team’s participation in the upcoming Pro League fixtures, with players threatening to boycott the next phase of the international tournament.

The crisis stems from a recent tour to Argentina, where players received a significantly reduced daily allowance. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had promised players Rs. 30,000 per day for foreign tours. However, the players were reportedly given only Rs. 11,000 per day, as the tour was funded under the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) policy, which stipulates a $40 (approx. Rs. 11,250) daily allowance.

The discrepancy has left the players deeply frustrated. Sources indicate that the players have formally registered their protest with both the team management and the PHF. They argue that the payment they received for the 15-day Argentina tour—Rs. 168,950 per player from the PSB—falls drastically short of the Rs. 449,648 they claim is owed based on the PHF’s own Rs. 30,000-per-day rate.

With the team scheduled to travel to Australia in February for the next leg of the Pro Hockey League, the unresolved financial grievance is threatening their participation. Players are reportedly considering pulling out of the tour if their demands are not met.

When contacted, officials from the PSB stated that their institution provided funds according to its standard policy. They clarified that there is no restriction preventing the PHF from topping up the allowance to meet its own promised rate of Rs. 30,000 per day using its own resources.

The standoff highlights ongoing financial and administrative challenges within the sport’s governing bodies. A swift resolution is needed to prevent the situation from escalating and jeopardizing Pakistan’s commitments in the prestigious global league.