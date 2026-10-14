Pakistan Hockey League launched in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Hockey League was officially launched in Islamabad, with the league set to commence in Lahore next year.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Advisor Rana Mashhood Ahmed, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to revive hockey in Pakistan. He noted that Pakistan reached the victory stand at the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament after 12 years, and that the Pakistan Hockey League will serve as a foundation for the next Olympics and World Cup. He added that special attention will be given to both hockey and football.

Speaking on the occasion, ad-hoc President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mohiuddin Wani, said that when he took over the presidency, his goal was to strengthen the federation’s financial affairs and free the national team from a lack of financial resources. He stated that over the past year, Pakistan participated in more hockey tournaments than it had in the previous ten years. He further said that players are being paid $110 per day, technology has been introduced, and foreign coaches have been brought in. He confirmed that the Pakistan Hockey League will begin in Lahore next year.

The ceremony was attended by Shabbaz Senior, Shahnaz Sheikh, Rehan Butt, Shakeel Abbasi, Muhammad Saqlain, Samiullah, and Khawaja Junaid.