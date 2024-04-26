Pakistan Hockey Federation still in a shambles

In a significant move, Rana Mashood has delegated the critical task of team selection for the upcoming Azlan Shah hockey tournament to chief coach Roelant Oltmans. This decision aims to streamline the process and ensure the squad’s competitiveness, commencing from May

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Recent efforts aimed at reconciling the divergent factions within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have yet to yield resolution on key issues. Spearheaded by the Prime Minister Youth Program chief, Rana Mashood, a gathering was convened on April 25, inviting representatives from both factions.

Tariq Bugti, designated as PHF President by the prior caretaker government, and Shehla Raza, assuming a self-appointed role, met with Rana Mashood to outline the ongoing challenges. Accompanying them were Rana Mujahid from Bugti’s faction and Haider from Raza’s group, further enriching the discourse.

In a significant move, Rana Mashood has delegated the critical task of team selection for the upcoming Azlan Shah hockey tournament to chief coach Roelant Oltmans. This decision aims to streamline the process and ensure the squad’s competitiveness, commencing from May 4.

However, recent developments have also seen the exclusion of Umar Bhutta, a veteran former Pakistan captain, from the training camp. Bhutta’s abrupt departure has raised eyebrows and sparked discontent among players and commentators, who advocate for a more dignified transition for such a stalwart.

Looking ahead, the fate of the PHF, particularly under Shehla Raza’s leadership, appears uncertain. Rana Mashood’s endorsement of the ongoing Islamabad camp suggests a shift in legitimacy, potentially marginalizing Raza’s faction. Despite encouragement for Karachi camp players to integrate with the Islamabad contingent, no significant crossover has materialized thus far.

Meanwhile, Tariq Bugti might sustain his role as PHF President until a new appointment is made, with the Pakistan Olympic Committee entrusted with resolving the Secretary’s appointment. These deliberations underscore the complexity of PHF’s internal dynamics and the broader efforts to rejuvenate Pakistan’s hockey landscape.