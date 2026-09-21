Pakistan highlights GSP+ importance in EU meeting

NEW YORK, SEPT 21 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly session in New York today.

During the meeting, DPM Dar underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its partnership with the European Union, with particular emphasis on trade and economic cooperation. He highlighted the significance of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) for Pakistan’s trade relations with the EU.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments. The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the EU’s constructive engagement with Pakistan during recent regional developments and its recognition of Pakistan’s efforts toward de-escalation and dialogue.

Dar stressed the importance of returning to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, and ensuring the full implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by all parties.

Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement on matters of mutual interest, according to an official statement.