Pakistan High Commission Singapore marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq

SINGAPORE, May 15: The Pakistan High Commission Singapore on Friday commemorated the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq with a dignified ceremony attended by members of the Pakistani community, friends of Pakistan, and officials of the High Commission.

Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq said that Marka-e-Haq symbolizes Pakistan’s unwavering resolve, resilience, and determination in the face of aggression. She stated that Pakistan’s response during the challenging period demonstrated not only the professionalism and preparedness of its Armed Forces, but also the unity, patriotism, and strength of the Pakistani nation. Messages from the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister on the occasion also resonated with the same spirit.

The High Commissioner noted that Pakistan remained fully capable of defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against all threats, while continuing to uphold its commitment to peace, restraint, diplomacy, and regional stability.

“We believe in dialogue, in diplomacy and in resolving disputes through justice and mutual respect. At the same time, we reaffirm that any threat to our homeland will be met with national unity, unshakeable resolve, and strength through all means available”, she added.

High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq also acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Pakistani community in Singapore in promoting Pakistan’s positive image abroad, noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Singapore.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.