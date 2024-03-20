Pakistan High Commission officers in London advised to attract investments by foreign minister

LONDON, MAR 20: /DNA/ – “Economic-diplomacy will strengthen Pakistan. Pakistan’s missions abroad should focus on attracting investments”; Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

“In addition to conventional diplomacy, Pakistan needs to prioritise economic-diplomacy in the current circumstances. In this regard, all missions of Pakistan abroad should focus on attracting investments”, stated the Foreign Minister Mr. Mohammad Ishaq Dar while interacting with officers of Pakistan High Commission in London today.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan is blessed with significant natural as well as high quality human resources. The country has all the potential to become a great economy provided a coherent approach is adopted to bring fiscal discipline and curtail external deficit.

The only requirement of the day is to manage these resources in an effective manner, the Foreign Minister said.

He said that all stakeholders, including line ministries, need to work hand-in-hand with a team spirit to strengthen Pakistan both internally and externally.

Mr. Dar said that Pakistan is undergoing challenging times, however, the incumbent government is committed to provide relief to the common man.

Moreover, on international fronts, Pakistan is engaging with partners for mutual cooperation.

Foreign Minister advised the officers to work hard and diligently to bring long-term investments in the country and enhancement of trade.

The Foreign Minister will be representing Pakistan in the First Nuclear Energy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels on 21 March 2024.