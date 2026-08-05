Pakistan High Commission London observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir seminar

LONDON, AUG 5 /DNA/ – The Pakistan High Commission in London organised a Seminar/Webinar to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir”, denouncing India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, when it revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar was attended by British Parliamentarians, including Lord Qurban Hussain; Baroness Nosheena Mobarik; Afzal Khan MP; and Adnan Hussain MP. Prominent local community leaders and social activists, including Councillor Yasmine Dar; Chairman, UK-Pakistan Kashmiri Councillors Forum Liaqat Ali MBE; Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI); Mohammad Nadeem, Former Deputy Mayor of Peterborough; were also present.

The participants strongly condemned the Indian government’s illegal and unconstitutional revocation of Article 370 seven years ago. During the seminar, speakers expressed steadfast solidarity with the Kashmiri people and called for an immediate end to human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution, participants urged that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute be resolved in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. To advance this cause, the participants proposed a strategic roadmap outlining targeted outreach to key policy decision-makers to champion a just and lasting solution.

Delivering his keynote address, High Commissioner Tipu Usman called upon the international community, particularly the United Kingdom, to stand on the side of justice and urge India to: reverse the illegal and unilateral measures taken on 5 August 2019; restore the rights and special status of Jammu and Kashmir; and above all, honour the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions that recognize the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

Messages of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister were read during the seminar. Attendees also observed a minute of silence to honor the martyrs of Kashmir.