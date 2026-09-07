Pakistan High Commission London hosts Defence, Martyrs Day of Pakistan

LONDON, SEP 7 /DNA/ – Pakistan High Commission, London held an impressive ceremony to commemorate the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan. Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. (R) Zubair Mahmood Hayat attended as guest-of-honor. The event was attended by a large number of distinguished guests, including British Parliamentarians, senior UK government officials, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, media representatives and friends of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Mr. Tipu Usman, paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and to the sacrifices of martyrs. He stated that the entire world saw the courage and success of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq. Our Armed Forces, under the civilian and military leadership and with the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan, demonstrated once again the resolve and capability of Pakistan’s defence forces. He said that the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos has not only added another glorious chapter to our military history but also revitalized the nation’s spirit.

The High Commissioner highlighted that Pakistan’s internationally recognized mediation efforts in the Middle East as well as the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are manifestations of Pakistan’s commitment to regional security and stability.

High Commissioner Usman said that Pakistan is committed to further strengthening Pakistan-UK defence and security cooperation in the service of regional and international peace.

On the occasion, it was resolved to continue political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people facing unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

It was pledged that the entire nation stands united, alongside the Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart all kinds of nefarious designs and to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan at all costs.

Guests also paid glowing tributes to the dedication and professionalism of Pakistan armed forces.