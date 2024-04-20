Pakistan High Commission Canada showcases Pakistani Jewelry to promote cultural heritage

OTTAWA, APR 20 /DNA/ – The Pakistan High Commission in Canada recently hosted an enchanting exhibition titled “A Filigree of Treasures and Traditions: Pakistani Jewelry Introduced.” The event aimed to celebrate Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage through the lens of its exquisite jewelry craftsmanship.

Distinguished guests including ministers, parliamentarians, and dignitaries were captivated by the display of timeless pieces adorned with modern elegance. The exhibition featured a stunning array of designs that showcased the intricate artistry and cultural significance of Pakistani jewelry.