Pakistan High Commission Canada marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

Ottawa; Feb 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan High Commission Canada along with Pakistan Consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal arranged a series of events comprising pictorial exhibitions, webinars and road shows to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The day started with Acting High Commissioner Shahbaz Malik reading out messages of the President, Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan to reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering support to the right of self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Later, a pictorial exhibition was arranged at the High Commission to bring out the range of various atrocities and reign of terror unleashed by the Indian forces against the defenceless Kashmiris, particularly after the revocation of special status of IIOJK in August 2019.

During the day, office-bearers and members of Kashmir Committee Ottawa arranged a protest demonstration in the Canadian capital to highlight Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir valley, and to call on the government and the people of Canada to support the just demand of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination. Protestors carrying placards and posters in support of the Kashmiris also joined local Canadians in a vigil held at the Human Rights Monument in Ottawa to protest injustice and indiscrimination against different communities across the globe.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of Pakistan Toronto arranged a pictorial exhibition as well as a well-attended webinar to highlight Indian oppression in IIOJK. A truck exhibiting different themes of Kashmir Solidarity Day through giant electronic screens installed on all sides of the trailer also drove through the city. Similarly, in Vancouver a pictorial exhibition and two separate webinars were arranged by the Consulate General of Pakistan.

Local ethnic television and radio channels, including Toronto 360 TV, Canada One TV and eawaz, also ran dedicated programmes and documentaries highlighting the human rights abuses in IIOJK.