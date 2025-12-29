Pakistan HC meets Bangladesh chief advisor to boost bilateral ties

DHAKA, DEC 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, held a significant meeting with the nation’s Chief Advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Sunday. The discussions focused on deepening the multifaceted partnership between the two neighboring South Asian nations.

The meeting, held at the State Guest House in Dhaka, centered on identifying new avenues for collaboration. Key areas highlighted for enhanced cooperation included trade, investment, and aviation, aiming to boost economic connectivity.

Beyond the economic sphere, both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties. They explored concrete steps to increase exchanges in the fields of culture, education, and healthcare, recognizing these as vital foundations for lasting bilateral relations.

This high-level engagement underscores the mutual commitment of Pakistan and Bangladesh to build a more robust and comprehensive partnership, moving beyond diplomatic formalities to foster tangible cooperation across several sectors of mutual interest.