Pakistan has not allowed US to attack Afghanistan from its soil: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, NOV 3: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday categorically rejected the Afghan Taliban regime’s allegation of allowing the US drones to carry out attacks in Afghanistan.
“This allegation is false,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry during a briefing to senior journalists, adding that Pakistan has not allowed the US to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its soil.
The military’s spokesperson further clarified that Islamabad and Washington have no such agreement which allows the latter to attack Afghanistan.
Related News
Pakistan has not allowed US to attack Afghanistan from its soil: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, NOV 3: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry onRead More
Pakistan, Türkiye reaffirm to support peace in Gaza
Senator Ishaq Dar commended Türkiye’s proactive diplomatic efforts in advocating for peace and justice forRead More
Comments are Closed