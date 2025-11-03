Pakistan has not allowed US to attack Afghanistan from its soil: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, NOV 3: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday categorically rejected the Afghan Taliban regime’s allegation of allowing the US drones to carry out attacks in Afghanistan.

“This allegation is false,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry during a briefing to senior journalists, adding that Pakistan has not allowed the US to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its soil.

The military’s spokesperson further clarified that Islamabad and Washington have no such agreement which allows the latter to attack Afghanistan.