Pakistan has no threat from Afghanistan: Taliban

Mujahid says the extension of CPEC corridor, that links it with Afghanistan, “is very important”

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, on Friday said that Pakistan can rest assured it will “not have any threat from Afghanistan”.

Speaking online at an international conference hosted by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum titled “Rebuilding Afghanistan Together”, at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad, Mujahid said Afghanistan hopes Pakistan’s help to the Afghan nation will continue “in terms of its peace efforts and increasing the bilateral trade and commerce”, according to a statement issued after the event.

The spokesperson said that Afghanistan “appreciates the longstanding contributions of Pakistan towards the Afghan people”.

In his remarks at the conference, Mujahid also spoke of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that the extension of the corridor, that links it with Afghanistan, “is very important”.