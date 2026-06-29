Pakistan hands over demarche to Afghan envoy

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a strong demarche was issued to the Afghan Taliban regime following the recent terrorist attack in Karachi.

Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stated that the Afghan chargé d’affaires was summoned to the Ministry last night, where Pakistan conveyed its concerns directly.

A similar demarche was also delivered by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andrabi explained that these steps were taken in light of evidence showing Afghan nationals, including one apprehended alive, were involved in the attack.

He stressed that this proves once again that Afghan soil and Afghan nationals continue to be used to orchestrate terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.