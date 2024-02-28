Pakistan hands over chairmanship of group of 77 & china to Colombia in Vienna ceremony

VIENNA: /DNA/ – Pakistan Hands Over Chairpersonship of the Group of 77 & China and Reiterates Its Commitment to Continue Efforts to Protect and Enhance the Group’s Collective and Shared Interests in Vienna Based Organizations.

Today, in a formal ceremony held at the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNoV), Pakistan handed over the Chairpersonship of the Group of 77 and China’s Vienna Chapter to the Republic of Colombia.

Speaking on the occasion via a video message, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, highlighted that the Group was a key stakeholder playing a pivotal role in the working of the Vienna based organisations. He shared that the Group, under the Chairpersonship of Pakistan in 2023, continued to pursue its objectives actively and transparently to find consensus-based solutions on all important policy matters.

During his remarks, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, highlighted that Pakistan had always abided by its commitment to the G77 and the values, ideals and principles it espoused. He thanked the Member States of the Group for their support and trust in Pakistan’s work to advance the Group’s common political and economic interests. He congratulated Ambassador Laura Gil, the Permanent Representative of Colombia, for assuming the Chairpersonship of the Group for 2024 and assured her of Pakistan’s full support and cooperation to pursue the Group’s objectives during Colombia’s tenure.

Ambassador Khokher also underscored that Pakistan assumed the Chairpersonship of the Group cognisant of the multiple and multidimensional challenges being faced by the international community, especially by developing countries. That said, the Group continued to pursue its objectives in close partnership with Vienna based Organisations in order to search for consensus-based solutions and enhance cooperation, not only within the Member States of the Group but also augment South – South and Triangular cooperation. He added that Pakistan will continue its efforts to protect and enhance the Group’s objectives in the Vienna-based organisations.

The ceremony was attended by Heads of Missions from the Group’s member states and members of the diplomatic corps. Also present were Ms. Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Offices in Vienna (UNoV) and Director

General of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); Mr. Gerd Muller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); Ms. Aarti Holla-Maini, Director, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA); Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL); and, Mr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). They appreciated Pakistan’s contributions as Chair to pursue the Group’s objectives and developing common positions to achieve consensus in close partnership with all Vienna based organisations.

Established in June 1964, the Group of 77 and China is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations. With 134 member states, it provides a forum for developing countries to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international issues within the United Nations system and promote South-South cooperation for development.