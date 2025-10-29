Pakistan hails Central African Republic’s progress towards upcoming polls, despite challenges

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 29 (APP/DNA): Pakistan has welcomed the decision of Central African Republic (CAR) to hold presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections in December, a move aimed at stabilizing this small landlocked country that has endured repeated cycles of violence since it gained independence from France more than 60 years ago.

“It is an important step towards consolidating democracy and representative governance in the country,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Speaking in a debate in the situation in the CAR, he praised the “encouraging progress” under the 2019 Political Agreement, including the disarmament of the armed groups and the demobilization of over 600 combatants.

“These are important gains that merit sustained international backing,” the Pakistani envoy said, noting at the same the concern expressed by the Secretary-General regarding parallel or unregulated disarmament.

“The DDR (Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration) process must remain nationally led, centrally controlled, transparent, and linked to socio-economic reintegration to prevent relapse into violence,” Ambassador Jadoon said

Noting improved stability in many prefectures, he expressed concern over continued volatility in the northeast, particularly in Vakaga, due to the spillover from the conflict in Sudan.

“Cross-border incursions, illicit flows and humanitarian pressures underscore the need for enhanced regional coordination,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“We support the Government’s efforts, in cooperation with Chad and others, to strengthen border management and transhumance security.”