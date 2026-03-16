Pakistan greets Kazakhstan on successful constitutional referendum

ISLAMABAD, MAR 16 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm congratulations to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr Qasym-Jomart Tokayev, and the people of Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the constitutional referendum.

The President noted that the strong participation of the people and the broad support expressed for the referendum reflect the confidence of the citizens of Kazakhstan in the continued progress and development of their country.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both countries.

He also emphasised that Pakistan greatly values its close and brotherly relations with Kazakhstan, which are rooted in mutual respect, shared aspirations for peace and development, and a tradition of constructive cooperation.