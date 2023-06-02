Pakistan greatly values ties with Italy, says Asif

Italy remains among top ten exporting countries for Pakistan in the world, says Ambassador Andreas on the occasion of National Day of Italy

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said both Pakistan and Italy enjoy excellent relations adding this relationship is poised to grow more in the coming days.

The Defence Minister expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the occasion of 77th anniversary of the Republic Day, National Day of Italy. A large number of MPs, members of the civil society, media persons and civil and military officials attended the reception.

The Defence Minister further said Italy was an important county in the European Union and had always supported Pakistan be it GSP plus or any other issue. He said Pakistan duly recognize Italian goodwill gesture.

Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese in his speech said that our cooperation encompasses, but is not limited to political, economic, cultural and social spheres. Italy values the vital support and continued cooperation that Pakistan extended to the international community.

He said, worker remittances from Italy to Pakistan have been on all-time high in past two years (more than 1 billion Euro a year). Italy was the seventh largest source of worker remittances to Pakistan globally, and the top one within the EU countries. Both countries appreciate the importance of people-to-people contacts that foster bilateral ties. The Embassy is strongly committed to improve consular services.

While talking about the joint commission he said, the fifth Italy-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) took place on 29-30 May in Rome, where the two sides agreed to establish a joint framework to deal with climate change and cooperation in water management. Both sides signed an important “Roadmap for Cooperation” which covers climate change, trade & investment, heritage & culture, agriculture, technical cooperation, higher education and transfer of technology in related sectors.

‘We shall continue to explore the avenues with focus on agriculture, renewable energy, textiles, construction and tourism. Collaboration in fields of textiles, agriculture, livestock, marble, pharmaceuticals and mass manufacturing would help enhance Pakistan’s industrial scope and increase exports of value added goods’.