Pakistan greatly values relations with Uzbekistan: Gohar

Ambassador Usmanov says the new constitution the Ambassador said, the New Constitution adopted this year in Uzbekistan reflected the changes and reforms implemented by Uzbek Government the check and balances between Public-State-Parliament

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ijaz has said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Uzbekistan adding the brotherly ties have given new dimensions. He said Uzbekistan is making progress by leaps and bounds under the visionary leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the 32nd Independence Day of Uzbekistan.

The minister further said Uzbekistan is gifted with natural resources. The country has expertise in the agriculture sector as well therefore both Pakistan and Uzbekistan can cooperation in this particular sector as well.

Gohar Ijaz said he had visited Uzbekistan many times and therefore can say it on authority that there is a genuine and strong will among the Uzbek people and the government officials to further solidify relations with Pakistan. He hoped that both countries shall benefit from each other’s experiences in all fields.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Osmanov in his speech said Uzbekistan and Pakistan enjoy excellent brotherly relations adding these relations shall further be strengthened in the days to come.

He said, What a honor and exceptional privilege for me to be posted for the third time in this great country Pakistan and to be a humble servant of the re-connectivity between our two regions and nations.

‘I`m extremely grateful to the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hon Dr. Arif Alvi, the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan army Navy and Air force for great achievements we gained in our connectivity’.

The ambassador further said in last years our brotherly cooperation has been elevated to a level of the strategical partnership due to confidant political dialogue, strengthening the trade and industrial, technological projects as well as the active military cooperation between our armed forces.

The ambassador said, only in last 2 years we together have increased nearly half billion of bilateral trade via brotherly Afghanistan based on Transit and Preferential trade agreements. No doubt that our teams along with our colleagues will reach very soon the goals of recently signed 1 bln Trade and Industrial cooperation Road Map.

He thanked Dr. Gohar Ijaz for gracing this occasion as official Chief Guest! ‘Let me tell to this audience the secret as there are no businessmen or bureaucrats from Pakistan like Dr.Gohar Ijaz who so frequently have visited so many Uzbek regions (Ferghana, Andijan, Samarqand, Bukhara, Tashkent, Termez and Jizzaq ets.)’.

‘During his fruitful meetings with my President, Prime Minister and uzbek entrepreneurs Dr. Gohar Ijaz has in detail devised the longtime and mutually beneficial Strategy for further increasing the trade investment and industrial cooperation between our countries and businesses’.

Only this year after successful high-level summits of my President and Prime Minister of Pakistan we had conducted the 8th Joint ministerial commission in Tashkent. And nowadays we are implementing new connectivity projects with the help of Chambers of Commerce’s and industrial associations in Islamabad and all provinces of Pakistan, the ambassador added.

While talking about the new constitution the Ambassador said, the New Constitution adopted this year in Uzbekistan reflected the changes and reforms implemented by Uzbek Government the check and balances between Public-State-Parliament.

‘New structure of the government with effective, compact and public administration – 1) will be serving the people under the new disposition Human-Society-State; 2) will provide the political stability, strengthen the economic development, further strengthening of social protection of the nation; 3) will implement the cooperation with foreign partners, increase the internal and external integrity and region to region connectivities’.

The Hon President of Uzbekistan H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his address on the 32nd Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan has stressed that large-scale work carried out in recent years and the results achieved serve as a solid foundation for strengthening. A clear confirmation is that over the past six years, the gross domestic product in the country has grown by more than 1.5 times, and the number of business entities – by 2 times, industrial growth has exceeded 40%.

“We must never forget that natural resources are wealth that belongs to future generations. Only united – we are a one nation, only together – a strong country!”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He said, particular attention of our nations and brotherly neighbor nation is the construction project of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway. Last month in Tashkent new project office was established and in Islamabad trilateral recent meeting of the project office (Uzb-Pak-Afg) hosted by the Government of Pakistan (Ministry of Railways) three countries have signed the Protocol upon the feasibility studies, financing and construction of this Game changer project.

‘Let me express my believe that every next year meetings will be resulted with new significant inputs for the further cementing of brotherly relations and re-connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.’