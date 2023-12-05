Pakistan greatly values relations with Jordan, says Senate Chairman

Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, Maen Khreisat calls on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Mehtab Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, 5 DEC /DNA/ – Maen Khreisat, the Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani today at the Parliament House. The discussion primarily focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing pressing humanitarian issues.

The Ambassador and Chairman Senate delved into the current situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, condemning the Israeli actions and emphasizing the broader implications for the Middle East region. Chairman Senate appreciated the efforts of King Abdullah bin Hussein of Jordan in seeking an end to the ongoing crisis. Recognizing Jordan’s pivotal role as the custodian of Masjid Al Aqsa Compound and underscoring its historical significance in maintaining peace in Alquds Jerusalem.

Ambassador Khreisat highlighted Jordan’s continuous support for the Palestinian people, including the establishment and replenishment of a hospital in Gaza to provide crucial medical services. Given Jordan’s historical commitment to Palestinian refugees, the Ambassador stressed their ongoing efforts to assist in times of need.

The Chairman Senate called for efforts to achieve heightened international awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. He urged collective efforts to end the suffering of innocent Palestinians and emphasized the necessity of a resolution in accordance with international law. Genocidal actions and war crimes of zionist Israeli regime in Palestinian territories were condemned.

Acknowledging the enduring fraternal ties between Jordan and Pakistan, rooted in shared religious and cultural values, Jordanian Ambassador expressed a commitment to further strengthening these bonds. Chairman Senate proposed an increase in bilateral trade and economic relations, reflecting the mutual desire for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan.

The meeting concluded with a shared determination to foster collaboration not only in addressing immediate challenges but also in building a stronger foundation for sustained partnership between the two nations.