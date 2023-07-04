Pakistan greatly values its relations with Belarus: minister

Independence Day carries huge significance for Belarusian people: Ambassador

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said both Pakistan and Belarus enjoy excellent relations adding both countries had huge scope to further strengthen these relations.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the Independence Day of Belarus. Among others SAPM Tariq Fatemi also attended the reception.

The Minister further said Belarus has made huge strides especially in the technological field. He hoped bilateral relations between the two countries shall be solidified.

He said, the recent visit of Russian foreign minister to Pakistan provided a firm basis towards buildings relationship on strong footing. He said there was huge scope as well in the fields of information technology, education, cultural etc between the two countries

‘It is a matter of satisfaction that the continued high level exchange and interaction between our leadership in different regional and international summits had yielded productive results’.

Pakistan duly recognizes the importance of international cooperation especially in the field of human rights. He said let us seize this opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two nations and explore new avenues of cooperation that will benefit our people.

Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metlitsa in his remarks thanked the chief guest and Ambassador Tariq Fatemi for gracing the occasion. He also thanked his fellow diplomats for their presence. The ambassador termed the recent visit of the foreign minister as an important milestone in terms of further cementing of bilateral relations.

He said Belarus and Pakistan established diplomatic relations back in 1994 and since then these relations are constantly on the move. The Ambassador announced that after the successful visit of the foreign minister now they were working on the visit of the Belarusian president to Pakistan.