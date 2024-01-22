Pakistan gains global recognition for proactive measures for peace and stability in region

Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties crucial for regional stability, counter-terrorism efforts

Nationwide ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’ scheduled for Friday, Ashrafi calls for divine intervention

Pakistan stands in solidarity with Gaza: COAS assures support, dispatches aid

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22: Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday shed light on a diverse array of issues spanning from geopolitical relations to religious significance.

Addressing concerns about border violations by Iran during the discourse of a press conference, he highlighted that the proactive measures taken by the Pakistani government and military leadership for peace and stability in the region had gained significant recognition at the global stage.

Ashrafi clarified that that Pakistan’s intelligence-based operations specifically targeted terrorists engaged in domestic activities, not Iranian nationals.

He lauded the unity of the entire Pakistani nation, emphasizing collective strength and resilience in the face of challenges. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to its defense capabilities, reinforcing the nation’s preparedness.

Underlining Pakistan’s extensive global ties, he reiterated that the nation consistently engaged with the entire Islamic world, emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering condemnation of terrorism and reaffirming its dedication to fostering peace and security.

He affirmed an unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s security, asserting that the entire nation unequivocally supported its armed forces.

Accentuating the strong Islamic brotherhood, Ashrafi depicted the relations between Pakistan and Iran as deep-rooted, characterized by a profound connection between both nations.

He emphasized that enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran was crucial for fostering regional stability and mitigating terrorist activities. He said strengthened cooperation in intelligence sharing, border management, and joint counter-terrorism efforts could create a more formidable front against common security threats.

He said by building trust and collaboration, both nations could effectively address and neutralize the challenges posed by terrorism, promoting a secure environment for the entire region.

Ashrafi praised Iran’s endeavors against terrorists associated with the Balochistan Liberation Army, particularly those implicated in acts of terrorism within Pakistan.

On the prevailing weather conditions in Pakistan, he articulated the imperative for precipitation, underscoring the pivotal role of weather patterns in the nation’s well-being.

In response to the Prime Minister’s impassioned plea, Ashrafi, concurrently serving as the Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, made a noteworthy proclamation that a nationwide prayer for rain, recognized as ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’ had been meticulously scheduled for observance across the country on Friday, aligning with the collective endeavor to invoke divine intervention for the much-needed rainfall.

In expressing solidarity with the ongoing Gaza issue, he conveyed that both the government and the nation were united in offering steadfast support for the Palestinian cause. He noted that Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, held a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador, assuring cooperation and support.

He mentioned that two vessels from the Pakistani Navy had been dispatched to deliver aid, showcasing Pakistan’s proactive engagement and genuine concern for the situation in Palestine.

Ashrafi raised questions about the motives of certain groups staging protest demonstration in the federal capital and the targeting of innocent individuals by terrorists within Pakistan, highlighting the imperative for accountability.

He concluded with a global acknowledgment of Pakistan’s responsible and peace-loving image, underscoring the nation’s unwavering commitment to stability.