Pakistan, France reaffirm strong energy & mining cooperation amid regional developments

ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, to discuss the evolving regional situation, energy security, and avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the energy and mining sectors.

During the meeting, the French Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s effective handling of petroleum supply challenges in the region. He praised the Government of Pakistan for ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability and maintaining stability despite volatility in regional markets. Ambassador Galey noted that Pakistan had successfully managed the situation in contrast to several other South Asian countries and congratulated the Minister, remarking that there had not been “even one hour of panic” in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik thanked the Ambassador for his remarks and highlighted that Pakistan’s decisive, proactive, and coordinated response enabled the country to navigate the crisis successfully thus far. He emphasized that the government adopted a strategy of prioritizing supply continuity over price shock, ensuring availability of petroleum products while also protecting the liquidity of the supply chain.

The Minister further shared that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had established an effective mechanism for swift inter-ministerial decision-making in response to changing supply chain dynamics. He added that the diplomatic efforts led by the Field Marshal, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Pakistan’s senior leadership helped secure petroleum supplies through alternate channels at critical moments.

Minister Malik noted that while Pakistan has shouldered the burden of maintaining supply stability, the government ensured that this burden remains properly funded, avoiding the accumulation of circular debt. He added that the government is now working on measures to provide targeted subsidies to protect vulnerable segments of society.

Ambassador Nicolas Galey reaffirmed that Pakistan and France enjoy strong bilateral relations and that energy cooperation between the two countries has expanded in recent years. He also noted that French companies have expressed growing interest in Pakistan’s mining sector and expressed optimism that French firms would actively participate in the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF), now scheduled for November.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in energy security, mineral development, and sustainable economic growth.